Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.81 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.