CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 654.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

