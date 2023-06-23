Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,932 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

