Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

