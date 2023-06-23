Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. The stock traded as high as $145.82 and last traded at $145.63. 162,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,047,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.47.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Celsius by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

