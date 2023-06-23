Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. The stock traded as high as $145.82 and last traded at $145.63. 162,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,047,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.47.
CELH has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius
Celsius Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Celsius from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.