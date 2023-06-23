Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 10,088 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVDA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

