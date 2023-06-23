Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

