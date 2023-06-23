Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 4.4% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

