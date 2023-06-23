Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

