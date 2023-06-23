Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

