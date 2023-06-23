CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

