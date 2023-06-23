City State Bank Sells 608 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

City State Bank cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.