CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CME opened at $182.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

