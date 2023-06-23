Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.62, but opened at $48.65. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 267,854 shares.

The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.