Comparing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $58.15 million 1.44 $15.92 million $4.57 5.08 Southside Bancshares $257.57 million 3.11 $105.02 million $3.33 7.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.4% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. QNB pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. QNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 26.59% 22.01% 0.99% Southside Bancshares 32.92% 14.55% 1.41%

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats QNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

