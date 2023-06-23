Comparing RXO (NYSE:RXO) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -13.40% N/A -30.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.49 billion 0.57 $92.00 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $3.81 million 1.78 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares RXO and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RXO and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 13 5 0 2.28 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.87, suggesting a potential downside of 0.67%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

RXO beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Rating)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

