Comparing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SaverOne 2014 and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 531.23%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.3% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -124.91% -203.66% -105.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Blackboxstocks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $1.19 million 1.91 -$7.44 million N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 1.91 -$5.02 million ($1.47) -2.05

Blackboxstocks has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats SaverOne 2014 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

