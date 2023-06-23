Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $11.70-12.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.14.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

