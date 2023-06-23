CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

