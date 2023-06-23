Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells $617,512.34 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.59 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $63,495,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.