Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells $617,512.34 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.59 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
