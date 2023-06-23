Critical Comparison: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & Its Rivals

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 688 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -67.69% -76.32% -1.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.01 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $737.96 million -$17.77 million 6.86

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 101 547 838 15 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.65%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

