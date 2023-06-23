Critical Comparison: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) and Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Workspace Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 0.88 $1.09 million $0.07 20.07 Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Workspace Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61% Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Workspace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and Workspace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Workspace Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. Workspace Group has a consensus price target of $656.25, indicating a potential upside of 11,041.77%. Given Workspace Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workspace Group is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Workspace Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Workspace Group

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations. Workspace (WKP) is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.