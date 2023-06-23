Critical Comparison: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.31%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. Given True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 0.88 $1.09 million $0.07 20.07

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

