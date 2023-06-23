CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 578.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

