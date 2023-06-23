CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

