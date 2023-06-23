Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 183 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 188,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $339.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

