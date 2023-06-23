Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 59,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 916,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

