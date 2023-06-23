Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

TFII stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $128.93.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

