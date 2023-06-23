Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 128 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

NYSE:IEX opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.98. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

