Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

