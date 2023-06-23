Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 280.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 18,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 45.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

