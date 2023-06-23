Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $717.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.18. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

