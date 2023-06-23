Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 3,560 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.