Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,350 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after buying an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after buying an additional 749,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of IBKR opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

