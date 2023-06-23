Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,743,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €32.86 ($35.72) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a 52-week high of €33.56 ($36.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.01 and a 200-day moving average of €23.40.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

