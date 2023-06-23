Dfpg Investments LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.01, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

