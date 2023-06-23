Dfpg Investments LLC Has $722,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $368.79 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

