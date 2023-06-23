Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VCIT opened at $78.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.