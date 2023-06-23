Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

