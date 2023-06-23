Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

