Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,050 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dylan Lissette acquired 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.00%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

