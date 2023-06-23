Diversified Trust Co Acquires 344 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novanta were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Price Performance

Novanta stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.