Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,393 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wix.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $101.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

