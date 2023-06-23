Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $735.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $685.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.46 and a twelve month high of $748.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

