Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $41.92 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

