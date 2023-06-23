Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,787 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yelp were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $35.92 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,667 shares of company stock worth $990,205. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

