Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,700 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

