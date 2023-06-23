Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,955 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

