Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 14,208 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,208 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 251,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 133,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of FL opened at $26.49 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

