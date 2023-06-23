Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 14,847 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 2.0 %

FHI stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,822 shares of company stock worth $5,743,252 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.